Ice hockey game abandoned after player injured in ‘major medical emergency’
‘Major medical emergency’ stopped the game in the second half
Ice hockey fans have been evacuated from an arena in Sheffield after a player was seriously injured during a game.
A player was involved in a “major medical emergency” during a mid-ice collision witnessed by around 8,000 spectators at the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers game at Utilita Arena Sheffield.
The player suffered a serious cut to his neck from the blade on a skate, according to the BBC.
The Nottingham Panthers wrote on X: “33:47 - The game is stopped for a bad injury. Steelers 2 Panthers 1.”
Shorty after, the team posted: “Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency.”
Journalist Peter Spencer, who was at the game, posted on X: “Nottingham Panthers player badly hurt after a collision in mid-ice. Paramedics are now on the ice, players are forming a ring around him and now screens are up around him.
“Awful scenes here at Sheffield Arena. The period is ended.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called at around 8:20pm and one man was taken to hospital, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Fans took to social media to express their horror at the accident.
One person wrote: “In all the time I’ve watched hockey, I’ve never seen such an incident. I truly hope the player is ok, and thoughts are with his family, teammates and friends.”
Another fan posted: “Dreadful! The worst thing I’ve seen in 37 years of watching hockey.”
Nottingham Panthers, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.
