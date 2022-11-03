Iceland supermarket selling 1p ready meals in cost of living boost

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Customers will be able to buy up to three frozen ready meals for 1p from Iceland this week as part of efforts to help people cut costs.

Shoppers are able to access the offer online and can put up to three of the ready meals in their online basket when doing their weekly shop.

Charities welcome the intervention but urged the government to provide targeted support to the most vulnerable.

The discount is available to orders from £25 and up from 1 November to 4 November.

Some of the frozen dinners included in the offer are lasagne, cottage pie and bangers and mash. Chicken stew and dumplings, toad in the hole and minced beef hotpot are also available options.

Rachel Bull, head of policy and research at the Trussell Trust said between August and September this year its network distributed 46 per cent more emergency food parcels compared to last year.

“Across the UK people are struggling with the impact of inflation on the soaring cost of living, but there is no doubt that people on the lowest incomes are facing the toughest challenges. For the first time food banks are telling us that need for emergency food is outstripping donations for food parcels as the cost of living crisis leads to a drastic increase in the number of people forced to turn to charity for support,” Ms Bull told The Independent.

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, said: “Our customers told us that they really benefitted from our online 1p deal when we ran it with fresh veg, so we’re really pleased to offer it now on frozen ready meals.

“With research showing that people are giving up hot dinners due to cost-of-living concerns, offering frozen ready meals for 1p means shoppers can add them to their shop and freeze meals until they are needed.”

Iceland is currently encouraging families to take part in the Big Cooker Switch Off Challenge, which sees people ditch their ovens for more energy-efficient appliances to save money.

Food inflation soared to a record 11.6 per cent in October (Julien Behal/PA) (PA Wire)

Research by Utilita, commissioned by Iceland, claims an electric cooker costs 87p per day to run on average, compared to 8p for a microwave.

Iceland Foods managing director, Richard Walker, said: “We must do what we can to save hot dinners.”

Thomas Cave, Policy Manager at the Children’s Society said families are struggling to put food on the table during the cost of living crisis.

The need for emergency food is outstripping donations for food parcels, food banks have warned (PA)

“Everything that can help hard-pressed families make their budgets go further is welcome, but what we really need is for this government to provide targeted support for those hardest hit in this crisis, and for Rishi Sunak to keep his promise that benefits will rise in line with inflation and stop hundreds of thousands more children being pushed into poverty,” Mr Cave told The Independent.

Ms Bull of Trussell Trust added: “We know it doesn’t have to be this way, the UK government has shown that the right support, at the right time, can help people out of hardship. That’s why we’re urgently calling on them to do what’s right and provide a package of support directly targeted at people on the lowest income to support them through this challenging time. Beyond this, we want to see a long term commitment that benefit rates will always be enough to afford the essentials.”

Below is the full list of items included in the offer to access online use the code READY1P at the checkout.

Lasagne (£1.00, 500g)

Spaghetti Bolognese (£1.00, 500g)

Toad In The Hole (£1.00, 300g)

Macaroni Cheese (£1.00, 500g)

Chicken Curry & Rice (£1.00, 500g)

Cheesy Beans and Sausages (£1.00, 500g)

Cottage Pie (£1.00, 500g)

Minced Beef Hotpot (£1.00, 500g)

Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice (£1.00, 450g)

Bangers & Mash (£1.00, 400g)

Shepherd's Pie (£1.00, 500g)

Vegetable Lasagne (£1.00, 500g)

Chicken Stew and Dumplings (£1.00, 500g)

Chicken Hotpot (£1.00, 450g)