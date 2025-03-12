‘A leap’ to say man would have lived if hospital care different, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It would be “a leap” to say the son of a senior doctor would have survived if his care in hospital had been different, an inquest heard.

William Hewes died aged 22 at Homerton University Hospital in January 2023 within 24 hours of being admitted after his meningitis, caused by a meningococcal infection, developed into sepsis.

The 6ft 6in young man, who was studying history and politics at university, was said to have been fit and healthy before the infection.

Consultant paediatrician Deborah Burns, Mr Hewes’ mother, was a doctor at the same east London hospital for more than 20 years.

Bow Coroner’s Court previously heard Mr Hewes arrived at the hospital at 12.06am, and was quickly admitted to the hospital’s resuscitation area – “resus” – before arriving at the intensive care unit (ICU) around 4am.

Last month, the inquest heard that medical staff failed to swiftly administer antibiotics to Mr Hewes, and failed to do so within an hour of his arrival at hospital as per national guidelines.

Dr Ron Daniels, founder and chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, previously told the court he believed Mr Hewes was likely to have survived if he had received prompt care, and said it is “perfectly possible” for non-specialist medical staff to deliver the necessary treatment.

On Wednesday, former NHS consultant in intensive care Professor Patrick Nee, who said he was instructed by the hospital trust to assist with their review, gave evidence to the inquest and said it would be “a leap” to say Mr Hewes would have survived if his hospital care had been different.

Asked whether he agrees or disagrees with Dr Daniels’ evidence, Prof Nee said he agrees with the chronology and agreed that there are guidelines, and that “some of this criteria were not achieved”, including in terms of how the patient should have had antibiotics within the hour.

Prof Nee said the amount of fluid Mr Hewes was given while in the resus room was “adequate or possibly excessive”, when asked if he should have been given more earlier.

He also said Mr Hewes “became a non-responder” about two hours in and interventions could have started in ICU at about 3am – an hour earlier – if it was suggested at about 2am he needed ICU treatment.

Asked by the coroner if Mr Hewes would have had a better chance of survival if his care in hospital was different, Prof Nee said: “Potentially, yes,” adding: “It’s a leap… to say he would have survived.”

When he was asked whether Mr Hewes would have survived, or not survived, or if he does not know, if changes had been made as he would have wanted, at the time he wanted, Prof Nee said: “I think he probably would not have survived.”

The inquest continues.