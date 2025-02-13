Qatari royal loses lawsuit after bitter fight over 17th century Idol’s Eye diamond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A high court ruling has been made in a bitter dispute between branches of the Qatari royal family over a 17th century diamond worth millions of pounds.

The cousin of Qatar's ruler lost his fight at the High Court in London on Thursday against another branch of the royal family.

The dispute over the "Idol's Eye" diamond pitted art collector Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, cousin of Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, against the relatives of former culture minister Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Thani.

Sheikh Saud, Qatar's minister of culture between 1997 and 2005, was one of the world's most prolific art collectors and bought the 70-carat Idol's Eye diamond in the early 2000s. He lent the diamond to QIPCO, whose chief executive is Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah, shortly before his death in 2014.

The agreement gave QIPCO the option to buy the diamond with the consent of Elanus Holdings, a company linked to Sheikh Saud's relatives.

Elanus is ultimately owned by the Liechtenstein-based Al Thani Foundation, whose beneficiaries are Sheikh Saud's widow and three children.

open image in gallery The gem is said to have been owned at one point by Sultan Abdulhamid II, one of the last rulers of the Ottoman Empire. ( PA Archive )

QIPCO's lawyers say that a 2020 letter sent by the Al Thani Foundation's lawyer amounted to an agreement to sell the diamond for $10 million, but Elanus said the letter was sent by mistake.

QIPCO asked the High Court to order Elanus to sell the gem to it but Judge Simon Birt dismissed its case on Thursday.

QIPCO and lawyers representing Elanus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two sides had disagreed over how much the gem is worth, with Elanus' lawyers saying in court filings that an expert had valued the diamond at around $27 million (£21 million).

Judge Birt said in his ruling that the diamond is "said to have been discovered in a mine at Golconda in Southern India, though that history is not complete or certain".

He added that the gem is also said to have been owned at one point by Sultan Abdulhamid II, one of the last rulers of the Ottoman Empire.