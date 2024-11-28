Ikea opens shop dedicated to its blue carrier bag on London’s Oxford Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ikea has launched a pop-up shop on London’s Oxford Street dedicated to its blue carrier bag.

Shoppers will be able to personalise their Ikea bags with bespoke lettering, buy a selection of best-selling products, and walk through an immersive experience centred around its Frakta bag.

The Swedish flat-pack furniture retailer said the new pop-up, named Hus of Frakta, was a “playful tribute” to the shopping hub and proximity to designer bag retailers.

Ikea is expecting to open a large new store on Oxford Street in spring 2025.

The opening has faced delays after the retailer said it was taking longer than expected to renovate the more than 100-year-old building, including fixing leaks in the building’s basement.

Work started on the site, which was previously home to Topshop’s flagship London site, in 2022 and the planned opening has been pushed back twice.

Ikea’s pop-up store opened on Thursday, next door to where the new permanent shop will be, and will be open daily until March.

open image in gallery Ikea has pushed back the opening date for its new Oxford Street store to next year (David Parry/PA) ( PA Wire )

Visitors will be able to personalise their Frakta bag, which is known for its sturdy material and for being repurposed for everyday use, with chosen initials.

The concept store is set to display a selection of products inspired by the carrier bag in a gallery-style space, while also selling a collection of best-selling items including vases, lamps and stools.

Furthermore, visitors will be taken through an immersive experience upon exiting the pop-up, which will feature ASMR sound, mirrored walls, and finish with a free stick of blue candy floss.

Matt Gould, Ikea’s London city store manager, said: “We‘re incredibly excited to bring Ikea to Oxford Street and know there‘s plenty of anticipation for the store opening next year.

“In a playful tribute to this iconic location, we took inspiration from the world of fashion and blended it with our own principles of democratic design so the Frakta can be discovered like never before.”

A survey conducted by Ikea last year found that about 45% of UK households owned one of its blue carrier bags, with nearly a third keeping theirs for more than five years.