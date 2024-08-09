Urgent manhunt launched to find ‘violent’ man escaped from London care facility

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a “violent” man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in east London.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen at 6.40pm on August 4 when he ran off from staff at a park in Ilford.

The Metropolitan Police said Narayanan “can be violent” and is “considered a risk to women”. They have urged the public not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

He is believed to have links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands. He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.

Upon releasing a picture of Narayanan, the Met Police said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in Ilford.

“Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen at 18:40hrs on Sunday, 4 August when he ran off from staff at a park. While our investigation to locate Balasankar continues, we are appealing to the public to help locate him.

“He can be violent and is considered a risk to women – if you see him please don’t approach him, but call police immediately.

“He has links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands. He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.”

If seen call 999 immediately quoting CAD 6961/04Aug.

More follows on this breaking news story...