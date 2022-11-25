Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two men arrested in Ilford double murder investigation

Police have made two further arrests as part of a double murder investigation after two men died in Ilford on October 25.

Lucas Cumiskey
Friday 25 November 2022 12:33
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double killing in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday and a 21-year-old man was arrested in Northampton on Thursday.

They remain in custody at a south London police station.

Officers were called at 12.16am on October 25 to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road, Ilford.

Recommended

Three men were found with gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, both from Ilford, died at the scene.

Mr Mohamed died from hypovolemic shock after he suffered stab and gunshot wounds to the torso and Mr Sheikh died from stab wounds to the torso.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Two men have been charged as part of the same investigation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in