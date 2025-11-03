Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration to open in Clerkenwell in spring 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration is to open at a heritage site in Clerkenwell, central London, in May 2026, it has been announced.

Set in the grounds of an 18th century abandoned waterworks, the centre will present regularly changing exhibitions on illustration, across three galleries.

The idea for the centre came from cartoonist Sir Quentin Blake, best known for illustrating Roald Dahl’s books, who established a charity for illustration in 2002.

His House of Illustration, which operated from a rented space in King’s Cross, closed in 2020 after six years.

Sir Quentin, 92, said: “I have long dreamt of a permanent place with Illustration above the door, and now the amazing reality is that we have it.

“I am proud to think the centre has my name on it, illustration is a wonderful universal and varied language.

“Here we shall celebrate its traditions and welcome the astonishing diversity of visual language from across the world. Hurrah!”

The first exhibition will be Murugiah: Ever Feel Like… which delves into the work of illustrator, artist and designer Murugiah, whose art focuses on Hollywood film, sci-fi, Japanese anime and 2000s-era pop-punk.

Murugiah said: “I am deeply proud that my first solo exhibition will be with Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration.

“Quentin Blake’s work is such a wonderful source of inspiration to me, capturing ordinary life in his drawings with a sense of charm and whimsy.

“Being one of the exhibitions that opens the new centre is such an important point in my career and life and I am excited to share my recent work – from commercial illustration to paintings and sculpture.

“Myself and the folks at the centre can’t wait to invite you all into what we have created.”

The centre will include a free library, learning spaces, a series of permanent commissions outlining stories of the site’s 400-year history, free public gardens, a cafe and a shop.

Director Lindsey Glen said: “We are thrilled that Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration will open this spring.

“Every day, people all over the world use illustration to share stories and ideas, to communicate, express, inform and persuade.

“Now there will be a place where everyone can explore this important-yet-overlooked art form, filled with imaginative exhibitions, installations, books, play and making.”

Support for the £12.5 million project includes £3.75 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, investments from the London Borough of Islington, and from trusts, foundations and philanthropists.

Work loaned from Sir Quentin’s own archive will be displayed and the centre will announce further additional opening exhibitions in 2026.