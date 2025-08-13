Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers were largely united in rejecting Kemi Badenoch’s suggestion of using migrant “camps” instead of hotels to house asylum seekers, with many calling the proposal cruel, impractical, and politically motivated.

Several argued that the UK’s asylum numbers are relatively small compared with other European countries, and that moral panic is being stoked to distract from deeper problems.

“England prefers moral panic and scapegoating,” said one, while others pointed to the dismantling of public services, years of austerity, and poor management of the immigration system under successive Conservative governments – including Badenoch’s own role in it.

Many called for safe and legal asylum routes, a crackdown on illegal employment, and fairer trade with poorer nations to address the root causes of migration.

Some noted that other countries manage greater numbers without resorting to hotels or camps, while a few stressed that the housing shortage and rising costs are real but need solutions that preserve dignity and human rights.

Across the board, readers saw the camps idea as part of a wider “race to the bottom” in political rhetoric, warning it risked emboldening far-right groups and fuelling division rather than solving the issue.

Here’s what you had to say:

A widening and deepening sinkhole

There is no easy solution. Whether in camps, hotels, or privately purchased homes and flats, the costs will continue to accelerate. No democratic nation or government, or one claiming to be a democracy, can afford to keep on ignoring the electorate.

No democratic nation or government can afford to keep on throwing away tens of £billions each year into a widening and deepening sinkhole, and simultaneously causing deep offence to its citizens and constituencies whose views and wishes are not allowed to be expressed.

Legislation is possible. What is wrong with our politicians and government?

SPCK

Trade imbalance fuels migration

Whatever the short-term solutions are, the long-term one must surely be for richer countries to help poor countries develop, so that people have opportunities and don't want to migrate. Huge youth unemployment and no hope are forcing millions to flee from their homes in poorer countries. Putting tariffs on these countries and making them lose what little industries they have is a sure way to encourage more migration.

Paying them fairly for their raw materials – be it coffee, tea, cotton, whatever. Instead, we push them to sell to us at the lowest prices and then make huge profits here. Trainers that cost USD 10 to 15 to make are retailed at over £100 – same with iPhones etc. As long as this imbalance in trade exists and we do not allow people to have their basic needs met, they will want to migrate. A lot of Europeans migrated to the Americas and Australia for that very reason.

punda

Create safe routes

The answer to stopping the boats is to create safe routes for those to claim asylum before arriving in the UK. The challenge is that these asylum seekers have been dehumanised and demonised, and many people in the UK don't want to accept any asylum seekers.

The right continues to use immigration as an excuse for all the problems in this country when that blame needs to be laid at the door of 14 years of austerity and the dismantling of state institutions that look after the normal working people of this country.

Speculator

The real issues

Still homeless, living in the street.

Many millions in child poverty.

Elderly living in squalor.

NHS at breaking point.

Cost of living crisis.

Transport is a mess.

Pollution in the rivers.

Well-paid jobs are scarce.

The issue is not asylum seekers but illegal migrants getting paid cash in hand for jobs. This needs to be outlawed and stamped out.

JohnZa

A legislative mess

The previous government’s contradictory legislation meant the Home Secretary couldn’t process arrivals as they were meant to be deported to Rwanda, which they weren’t. So we had thousands of arrivals in no man’s land, hence a huge increase in accommodation needs/hotels. Complete mess.

Edwardo

Moral panic over manageable numbers

I read that the number of asylum seekers in 2025 has now reached almost 50,000. Considering that this number is much lower than the attendance at several football grounds, it is hard to imagine why a relatively rich country of 67 million has so much difficulty coping. No European governments, despite dealing with greater numbers, have had to resort to the use of hotels. Rather than manage a problem, England prefers moral panic and, crucially, using migrants as a scapegoat for all its homegrown difficulties.

Blackkbeard's host

A record of failure

The Conservatives’ track record on asylum and immigration:

The "hostile environment" – failed Brexit – failed Calling asylum seekers illegal – failed Intentionally delaying processing – failed The points-based system – failed Bibby Stockholm – failed Rwanda – failed

Since 2010, every Conservative government has pledged to reduce immigration. Everyone has presided over a massive increase and left an unholy mess in their wake. Now, as those same Tories swell the ranks of Reform, they expect people to believe it'll all be different this time.

RickC

Learn from the grown-ups

Switzerland has open land borders with five neighbouring states.

Switzerland doesn't have an illegal immigration problem like this.

Maybe go after people hiring illegal labour – no demand, no supply.

Why not learn from the grown-ups?

Letter_from_Captain_Swing

Badenoch’s amnesia

Is Badenoch suffering from amnesia?

I can critique the current Labour government for a number of things. However, it has to clear up the monumental mess of an immigration system created by the Conservative governments of which Badenoch was a senior member.

When can we expect an apology from Badenoch for the record-high levels of immigration her Conservative governments allowed?

DisgustedOfMiddleEngland

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.