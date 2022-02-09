Police have said they are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a teenage girl who went missing from Cheshire.

Senior detectives are appealing for information after Imogen Tothill vanished yesterday and has not returned to her home in Chapel, Cheshire.

Family members say her disappearance is said to be “totally out of character”.

Imogen was reported missing on Tuesday 8 February after she left the family home and failed to return.

She is described as white, around 5’ 8” tall, of slim build and has long blonde hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black hoody and dark trousers. She was also carrying a black rucksack.

Detective Chief Inspector David Moores said: “Officers have been searching for Imogen throughout the night, so far to no avail.

“This is totally out of character for her and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I urge anyone in or around the Holmes Chapel area who thinks that they may have seen Imogen since she went missing to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, or CCTV or dashcam footage of her since she disappeared.”

He added: “I would also appeal directly to Imogen to contact us to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Imogen is asked to contact Cheshire Police at www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting IML1196954.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.