An MP accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy 14 years ago will stand trial next month.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, allegedly groped the 15-year-old in January 2008 at a house in Staffordshire.

Mr Khan, who was elected as Conservative MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in 2019, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link.

Ms Justice McGowan had previously fixed his 10-day trial for 21 March at Southwark Crown Court but has now delayed its start by a week.

The judge said: “The fixture of the 21st is broken and we have now set the 28th.”

Prosecutor Tom Little QC, said: “The prosecution are trial-ready.”

The MP, who denied the single charge of sexual assault when he appeared at the Old Bailey in September, had the Tory whip suspended pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

In June last year he posted a statement on Twitter that read: “It is true that an accusation has been made against me.

“May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms.

“This matter is deeply distressing to me and I of course, take it extremely seriously.

“To be accused of doing something I did not do is shocking, destabilising, and traumatic.

“I am innocent.”

Mr Khan, who was born in Wakefield, remains on unconditional bail.