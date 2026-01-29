Desperate search for missing British girl, 7, swept out to sea on holiday in Morocco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British family is desperately searching for their seven-year-old daughter after she was dragged out to sea in Morocco while on holiday with her family.

Inaayah Makda, from Blackburn, is missing after a wave suddenly crashed onto the rocks and swept her into the ocean in Casablanca on Wednesday night.

Other family members were reportedly also dragged out by the wave, but managed to get back to shore.

Her father, Zubair Makda, told Blackburn-based UCTV that their family was on rocks half a metre high at the time. He said: “Inaayah was on the rock behind me. We got swept to the right and she got swept to the left. Before that, I did not see where Inaayah was, as she got swept away so quickly.

“I couldn't find her at all. We are trying to get help.”

open image in gallery The family was on holiday in Casablanca when the tragic incident happened ( Getty/iStock )

Blackburn MP Adnan Hussein, who has spoken to Inaayah’s father and aunt, said he was urgently raising this matter with the UK authorities, including the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as well as the Moroccan ambassador.

Mr Hussein told The Independent: “This is an utterly heartbreaking and deeply distressing situation. In this unimaginably difficult time for the family, my thoughts are with them, with Inaayah, and with everyone who loves and cares for her.

“The whole of Blackburn is holding Inaayah and her loved ones in their prayers. I will continue to do all that I possibly can to support the family during this devastating time.”

A family member in the UK told the Lancashire Telegraph: “We are all really worried. You can understand this is really distressing for everyone.”

They told the paper that their family had not been made aware of any dangers of going onto the rocks, and were caught by surprise when a large wave crashed down.

Inaayah’s parents remain in Casablanca, where they are reportedly turning to a privae search operator to help with their search.

A FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national reported missing in Morocco and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Moroccan authorities have been contacted by The Independent for comment.