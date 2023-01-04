Geordie Greig is appointed as Editor in Chief of The Independent

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Geordie Greig has been appointed Editor in Chief of The Independent, starting with immediate effect.

Mr Greig joins The Independent from DMGT where he was most recently editor of the Daily Mail (2018-2022), Britain's highest circulation newspaper. Prior to editing the Daily Mail he was editor of the Mail on Sunday and the Evening Standard.

Mr Greig joins The Independent at a time of sustained growth across the world. The Independent has an average monthly global audience of 76.5m unique users, is the UK's Number 1 quality title (21.4m), and is published in six languages worldwide.

Following the transition to a pureplay digital in 2016, The Independent continues its history of sustained profit and innovation, launching initiatives like Independent TV, which today delivers up to 72m monthly video views through independent.co.uk, and millions more through social media and CTV.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Greig remarked: “I am delighted to become Editor in Chief of The Independent, the only title that has successfully made the transition from national newspaper to global news platform, whilst maintaining editorial integrity and remaining profitable throughout.

“The Independent is the UK's leading quality digital title, outpacing The Guardian, Telegraph and Times. This sustained large scale readership is a testament to The Independent's commitment to truly independent, authoritative news coverage, and I look forward to leading the brilliant editorial team that is successfully making journalism a force for good. Unquestionably, given the world we live in, this has never been more important.

“I also look forward to working alongside such a strong commercial team. In the US we are the eighth largest, and fastest growing digital news brand - larger than the Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Huffington Post, and BuzzfeedNews. The company's focus on innovation is market leading, building media channels like Independent TV that engage and retain audiences better than anyone else in the sector.”

IDNML Chairman John Paton added: “Geordie Greig's appointment as Editor in Chief is a defining moment for The Independent as we continue to focus on growing the business. Geordie has been the editor of three Fleet St papers and has a brilliant track record for building news brands that successfully deliver for their audiences, growing readership and audience engagement. Geordie's experience will be critical as we look to further build news teams around the world to extend our global reach, whilst also maintaining the values and integrity of The Independent as we expand."

IDNML CEO Zach Leonard said: “The Independent's history of innovation and global influence will be further enriched with Geordie's appointment, as we continue to deliver excellent journalism, multi-platform delivery and brand value – which our advertisers and partners leverage for mutual benefit. He will play a critical role in our expansion plans in the UK and the US.”

The Independent is Britain's biggest quality news brand with 21.4m monthly readers – more than The Guardian, Telegraph, Times or Financial Times (Ipsos IRIS, November 22).

It is the biggest pureplay digital news site in the US with more readers than BuzzfeedNews, HuffPost, Vice, and Vox (ComScore, November 22), 25.3m monthly US unique users and is ranked 8th top news brand, larger than the Miami Herald, Chicago Tribune, Boston Globe, Denver Post, and SF Gate (Chronicle) (ComScore November 22).

There were 781 million global unique visitors to The Independent over the last 12 months (monthly average 82m), with over 2.2 billion page views. The Independent produces five foreign language editions (Arabic, Turkish, Farsi, Urdu, and Spanish). Indy TV has up to 70m monthly video views on its website and is now available across the web and CTV. It is the No. 1 UK video news brand in mobile search results - with more video ranking top than Sky, BBC, Guardian. (Trisolute)