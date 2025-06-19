Three Met officers facing misconduct hearing after woman, 90, marked with Taser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing after a 90-year-old woman with dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, the police watchdog said.

The woman was also handcuffed and put in a spit hood during the incident in Peckham, south London, on May 9 2023, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

One officer initially responded to a disturbance at an address in the area after a call from the woman’s carer.

The officer found the woman holding kitchen utensils and she was subsequently red-dotted, or targeted, with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

The Taser was not discharged.

More officers then attended the property and the woman was handcuffed, before the spit hood was applied after she spat at the officers, the IOPC said.

She was not arrested and was taken to hospital where both items were removed.

It was determined there was a gross misconduct case to answer for one officer over their treatment of the woman, including their use of force regarding the Taser and their communication towards the woman, following an investigation by the watchdog.

Another serving officer and former officer, who left the force in August last year, will also answer their own cases over the time the woman was kept in the handcuffs and spit hood and failing to take into account her age and disability during the incident.

The IOPC investigation was launched in June 2023 after a voluntary referral from the Met and a complaint from the family over use of force and alleging discrimination due to her age, race, sex and disability.

While the three misconduct cases were brought, the watchdog found no evidence the woman was discriminated against based on race or sex.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided in November 2023 that none of the officers should face criminal charges over the incident after receiving evidence from the IOPC.

It confirmed its original decision would stand following a review in June last year.

The IOPC investigation concluded in January.

Both serving officers are currently on restricted duties, the Met confirmed.

Three further officers will undergo a reflective practice review process following their behaviour during the incident.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “This was a concerning incident particularly given the woman’s vulnerabilities.

“It was important that we investigated the full circumstances surrounding this incident to determine exactly what occurred.

“As a result we have decided that three officers who attended the incident should face a police disciplinary hearing which will ultimately determine whether the gross misconduct allegations are proven.”

The watchdog said the Metropolitan Police would now organise the proceedings in due course, with no date yet set.