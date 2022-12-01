David Morrissey backs our cost of living campaign as EECF donates £42,000

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor David Morrissey has called on people to “do something now to help fellow struggling Londoners” by supporting the Independent’s cost of living Christmas Appeal in partnership with The Childhood Trust and Comic Relief.

His backing comes as the amount raised rose to over £2.65M with the latest support coming from the East End Community Foundation which is committing £41,927 to help people struggling with the cost of living in East London.

Morrissey said: “Once again Christmas is looking difficult for so many – unprecedented inflation is leaving food and fuel bills unmanageable for people across the capital.

“We need to do something now to help them access food and warmth. That is why I am getting behind the Evening Standard’s and Independent’s On the Breadline appeal with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust. I hope all those who are able will donate to help Londoners who are struggling this winter.”

Kate Turner, director of development and communications, said: “The East End Community Foundation is pleased to support the On the Breadline Christmas Appeal.

“EECF is committing £41,927 of funds it has held for the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund to projects that will help disadvantaged communities in the East End of London to better weather the cost of living crisis.

A volunteer organising food donations into storage at a food bank in the North East of England (Getty Images)

( Independent)

“These communities have been hit particularly hard by Covid and have suffered long-term deprivation, and are now, with the cost of living crisis, at breaking point.

“As well as providing grants to grassroots organisations, funds will provide emergency support through distributing critical care packages to over 3,000 vulnerable older people and families across East London this winter.”

Appeal in a nutshell

Our Cost of Living Christmas Appeal, On the Breadline, has partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, a charity that helps children in poverty in London. Donations made into our partnership with The Childhood Trust will be given out in grants to organisations that help children in poverty in London. Donations made into our partnership with Comic Relief will go to organisations across the UK (including London) helping people on the breadline of all ages cope with the cost of living.

How you can help

