The Independent crowned Brand of Year at Drum Awards for Online Media 2023

The Independent has been crowned Brand of the Year at the Drum Awards for Online Media 2023.

The awards ceremony took place last night in London in front of a live studio audience and recognised the absolute best in journalism and online publishing.

The Independent picked up the top gong of Brand of the Year 2023 after the jury assessed the strength of the brand, and performance across the site, app, social channels, live events, marketing and video.

Geordie Greig, The Independent’s editor-in-chief said: “It is a tribute to the potency and creative originality of The Independent that it has been awarded the accolade of Brand of the Year by The Drum Awards for marketing and reputation.

“This is testimony to The Independent always striving to be a strong voice that has impact and delivering a message that reaches wide and with great awareness of our values. Congratulations to every member of The Independent team, commercially and editorially.”

The Independent also picked up a High Commended award in the Publisher of the Year category. This award recognises B2C and B2B publishers, with the judges assessing how the site delivers its overall strategy, serves its audiences and plays to the strengths of the online marketplace.

‌And the creative solutions department, Independent Ignite, was one of only five teams to be shortlisted for the Branded Content Team of the Year category.

It was also a finalist in the Commercial Campaign of the Year grouping, for its Kwikfit - Driving Change project.

Spriha Srivastava, UK bureau chief and international executive editor at Insider, chaired the jury for the awards alongside a number of media experts from organisations such as NBC Universal, ITV News and Raconteur.

The awards will be broadcast on Friday 16 June.