Campaigners call for work to begin on memorial for South Asian soldiers

Campaigners have said the VE Day anniversary marks an opportunity to start work on a “long overdue” memorial for South Asian soldiers who fought alongside British troops during the Second World War.

Colourful Heritage, a Scottish organisation dedicated to exploring South Asian heritage in the country, has campaigned for eight years for a memorial to be installed to honour those across the region who served alongside British soldiers in the war.

Planning permission is in place to build a memorial in the grounds of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

It will commemorate the British Indian Army (BIA) soldiers who fought for the Allies in the war.

The organisation said the project will need about £270,000 for completion, with £60,000 raised so far.

About 89,000 BIA people including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and others lost their lives in the Second World War, the organisation said.

Dr Saqib Razzaq, project officer and head of research at Colourful Heritage, said: “The VE Day commemorations are an opportunity to remember the wartime service and sacrifice of all those who answered Britain’s call.

“Millions of soldiers from South Asia including present day Pakistan, India & Bangladesh fought alongside British troops to defend our democracy, and their legacy must never be forgotten.

“It is fit and proper that Scotland has a national memorial to all faiths of the BIA, reminding future generations about Scotland’s diverse history and the importance of inclusivity.”

During the Second World War, an urgent call was made to the British Empire in India for animal troop companies to come to France to help.

Force K6 – Mule Transport Corps, of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps, initially arrived in Marseilles in December 1939.

In the years following the Dunkirk evacuation, the companies initially stayed in Wales before being moved to Scotland for training.

The organisation said that Scotland now hosts the largest concentration of Muslim soldiers’ graves from Force K6 in the UK, with 13 graves spread out in four cemeteries, including nine in Kingussie in the Highlands.

Most of the young soldiers died while training in the cold mountainous region.

These soldiers buried in Scotland are primarily from the Punjab region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from present day Pakistan.

Isobel Harling, who was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2019, served with the Women’s Royal Naval Service during the war and lost a brother in the conflict, which influenced her dedication to the graves in Kingussie.

She was 100 years old when she passed away and is buried opposite the war graves.

Her daughter, Gaynoll Craig, from Boat of Garten, said: “VE Day is an opportunity to remember the huge contribution that all arms of the British Indian Army made in WW2.

“A permanent memorial in Scotland is long overdue and would allow Scottish families to honour the great sacrifice these soldiers made in fighting so far from their homeland.”

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is supporting the campaign.

He said: “As nations across Europe come together to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, it is crucial that we do not forget the incredible sacrifices of 2.4 million soldiers who made up the BIA during World War Two.

“Almost 90,000 soldiers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms; we must not air brush their contribution from history.

“That is why I fully support Colourful Heritage in their ambition to have a permanent memorial built in Glasgow to commemorate the significant contribution the BIA made, in both world wars, in the fight against fascism and authoritarianism.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said: “The VE Day anniversary is a fitting moment to recognise the contribution of soldiers from the British Indian Army in the Second World War.

“Tens of thousands of young men from different faiths travelled halfway around the world to answer Britain’s call, and these soldiers must never be forgotten.

“Eighty years on, a memorial in Glasgow would stand as a permanent reminder to Scots whose ancestors are from India or Pakistan that they have a stake in our country’s proud history.”

Pam Gosal, Scottish Conservative MSP for West Scotland, said: “Commemorating those who gave their lives in both world wars is something we are all passionate about, and is something both Scotland and the UK does very well.

“But it’s also right that we can remember the many South Asian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“A permanent memorial would be a poignant reminder and a perfect way to do this, meaning these brave people can be remembered now and for decades to come.

“The campaign has my full support.”