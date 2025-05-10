Lammy and foreign ministers call for ‘de-escalation’ between India and Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has joined G7 foreign ministers in calling for an “immediate de-escalation” between India and Pakistan.

The Foreign Secretary and his counterparts have urged “maximum restraint from both” nations, and warned that “further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability”.

Pakistan and India have been locked in hostilities after a gun massacre last month that India blames on Pakistan.

In a statement published on Saturday, the foreign ministers of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, alongside the high representative of the European Union, said they “strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.”

They added: “Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”

They also said that they will “continue to monitor events closely”.

Violent clashes between the two countries were sparked after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind the murders, which Islamabad denies.

Kashmir has been a contested territory between Pakistan and India since 1947 and the two nuclear-armed neighbours each run part of the region but claim ownership of it all.

Demonstrators are expected to gather in London later on Saturday to protest against the conflict, with the South Asia Solidarity Group planning an “emergency peace demonstration” in Parliament Square.

Sir Keir Starmer called on Wednesday for the countries to take steps to ease the “rising tensions” following exchanges of fire in Kashmir.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain.

“We are engaging urgently with both countries as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians.”