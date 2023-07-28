Watch live as Jeremy Hunt gives evidence at Infected Blood Inquiry
Watch live as Jeremy Hunt gives evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry on Friday 28 July.
The Chancellor will be questioned over the long delays to paying compensation to the victims of the contaminated blood scandal.
Campaigners hope the former health secretary will commit to setting aside the funds to compensate the thousands affected by the scandal dating back decades.
Mr Hunt’s appearance comes after Rishi Sunak was heckled and laughed at earlier this week when insisting the government were working quickly to deliver the payments.
The Prime Minister’s claim they were working “at pace” to set up a scheme faced particular derision from those watching the proceedings in central London earlier this week.
Thousands died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.
Campaigners want Mr Hunt to agree to allocate the funds to establish the recommended compensation scheme.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies