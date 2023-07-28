Watch live as Jeremy Hunt gives evidence at Infected Blood Inquiry

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Jeremy Hunt gives evidence at the Infected Blood Inquiry on Friday 28 July.

The Chancellor will be questioned over the long delays to paying compensation to the victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

Campaigners hope the former health secretary will commit to setting aside the funds to compensate the thousands affected by the scandal dating back decades.

Mr Hunt’s appearance comes after Rishi Sunak was heckled and laughed at earlier this week when insisting the government were working quickly to deliver the payments.

The Prime Minister’s claim they were working “at pace” to set up a scheme faced particular derision from those watching the proceedings in central London earlier this week.

Thousands died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Campaigners want Mr Hunt to agree to allocate the funds to establish the recommended compensation scheme.