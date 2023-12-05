Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MPs voted to speed up efforts to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal last night as Rishi Sunak was hit with his first Commons defeat.

More than 3,000 people in the UK died from HIV or hepatitis C after receiving a blood transfusion on the NHS or a treatment made from contaminated blood during the 1970s and 80s.

Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull North who has campaigned on behalf of the victims, tabled an amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill, which passed in the Commons on Monday night, with 246 MPs voting in favour and 242 against (you can find out how your MP voted in the list below).

The amendment called for the creation of a compensation body to be set up by the end of the year as recommended by Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the contaminated blood inquiry.

Despite a last-ditch bid by the government to offer concessions in a bid to placate MPs, some 22 Conservatives rebelled to join forces with 146 of their Labour colleagues to inflict a defeat on the government.

The division list showed the Tory rebels included former ministers Sir Robert Buckland, Damian Green, Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Chloe Smith.

The vote means that ministers would have to set up a body to run the scheme within three months of a new bill becoming law, providing it passed in the House of Lords, although Downing Street has not yet confirmed whether it would honour the vote, saying on Tuesday that it would provide an update in the coming weeks.

“We will update on next steps and the Government’s work on the inquiry in the coming weeks,” the PM’s official spokesperson said.

He added: “First and foremost, we have accepted the moral case for compensation and acknowledge justice needs to be delivered for victims.

“This was an appalling tragedy. We certainly understand the strength of feeling.”

Critics have slammed the government for “working at a snail’s pace” on the infected blood scandal and “will be on the wrong side of history” for holding out against a new compensation body, it has been claimed.

Clive Smith, chairman of the Haemophilia Society, said that an extended compensation scheme for victims and their families could have been set up by the end of this year with “political will”.

But so far campaigners have only received “warm words”, he said.

Infected blood campaigners call for ‘justice’ outside Downing Street (PA Wire)

In April, chairman Sir Brian said that more people who lost loved ones during the “biggest treatment disaster in the NHS” should be entitled to compensation.

Under the initial scheme only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment.

But Sir Brian said that family members – including parents who lost children and children orphaned when their parents died – remain “unrecognised” when it comes to compensation.

The comments were made ahead of the publication of the final report of the Infected blood inquiry, with Sir Brian saying he felt compelled to act so that victims would not face any more delays.

Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson (PA)

But the government said that it wanted to wait for the full report into the scandal before considering whether to extend the compensation scheme.

The final report is expected in the spring of 2024.

Andrew Evans, chairman of Tainted Blood, a campaign group which represents contaminated blood victims, said the government had promised "a future amendment to buy off Tory MPs, a move which thankfully has failed".

Mr Evans said any attempts to reverse the amendment when the bill goes to the Lords "would heap yet more misery on those who have already suffered so much for four decades".

Ayes

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green)

Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South)

Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Independent - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)

Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)

Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)

Feryal Clark (Labour - Enfield North)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent - Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)

Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East)

Ashley Dalton (Labour - West Lancashire)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough)

Samantha Dixon (Labour - City of Chester)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)

Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury)

Sarah Dyke (Liberal Democrat - Somerton and Frome)

Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Sarah Edwards (Labour - Tamworth)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat - Chesham and Amersham)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)

Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)

Margaret Hodge (Labour - Barking)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley)

Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour - Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central)

Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)

Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

Simon Lightwood (Labour - Wakefield)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Tony Lloyd (Labour - Rochdale)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)

Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central)

Keir Mather (Labour - Selby and Ainsty)

Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)

Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport)

Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat - North Shropshire)

Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour - Ealing North)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)

Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)

Luke Pollard (Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour - Croydon North)

Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)

Rob Roberts (Independent - Delyn)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)

Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)

Michael Shanks (Labour - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Alistair Strathern (Labour - Mid Bedfordshire)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)

Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)

Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Christian Wakeford (Labour - Bury South)

Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Andrew Western (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)

Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Mick Whitley (Labour - Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)

Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)

Noes

Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud)

Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)

Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)

Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Andrew Bridgen (The Reclaim Party - North West Leicestershire)

Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative - Hyndburn)

Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington)

Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)

Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)

Rob Butler (Conservative - Aylesbury)

Lisa Cameron (Conservative - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)

Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn)

James Daly (Conservative - Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)

Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative - Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury)

Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness)

Anna Firth (Conservative - Southend West)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative - Don Valley)

Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Louie French (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)

Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)

Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative - East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester)

Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes)

John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative - Bolton North East)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet) (Proxy vote cast by John Redwood)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative - Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)

Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)

Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative - Beaconsfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative - Hartlepool)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)

Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby)

Neil O'Brien (Conservative - Harborough)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative - West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford)

Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)

Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield)

Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)

David Simmonds (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Independent - Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))

James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)

Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks)

Steve Tuckwell (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire)

Matt Vickers (Conservative - Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)

Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative - Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)

Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South)

Jacob Young (Conservative - Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)

No vote recorded

Diane Abbott (Independent - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)

Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin - West Tyrone)

Scott Benton (Independent - Blackpool South)

Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam)

Crispin Blunt (Independent - Reigate)

Peter Bone (Independent - Wellingborough)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin - Newry and Armagh)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)

Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Independent - Enfield, Southgate)

Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)

James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative - East Surrey)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Geraint Davies (Independent - Swansea West)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)

Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker - Ribble Valley)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin - Belfast North)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat - Tiverton and Honiton)

Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Richard Fuller (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Roger Gale (Deputy Speaker - North Thanet)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)

James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)

Matt Hancock (Independent - West Suffolk)

Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin - South Down)

Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley)

Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker - Chorley)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)

Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)

Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)

Julian Knight (Independent - Solihull)

Kate Kniveton (Conservative - Burton)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker - Epping Forest)

David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)

Ian Levy (Conservative - Blyth Valley)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)

Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party - East Lothian)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Independent - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin - Belfast West)

Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)

Andy McDonald (Independent - Middlesbrough)

Conor McGinn (Independent - St Helens North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Jim McMahon (Labour - Oldham West and Royton)

Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)

Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)

Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin - Mid Ulster)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)

Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton)

Christina Rees (Independent - Neath)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)

Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative - North Devon)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Barry Sheerman (Labour - Huddersfield)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)

Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative - Wolverhampton North East)

Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)

Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative - Bridgend)

Claudia Webbe (Independent - Leicester East)

Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker - Doncaster Central)

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)