UK inflation in shock pause at 6.7%

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

UK inflation remained at 6.7 per cent in September, according to official figures.

The headline consumer prices index (CPI) measure had been predicted to fall slightly to 6.6 per cent from August by some economists.

However, an easing food and drink price rises is thought to have been offset by higher petrol and diesel prices for motorists.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which confirmed that CPI inflation had remained at 6.7 per cent on Wednesday morning, also said there had been a slowing down in the increase of furniture and household goods compared to a year ago.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices fell by 0.1 per cent from August to September, compared to a rise of 1.1 per cent between the same two month a year ago, the ONS added.

The largest drops in prices came from milk, cheese and eggs, mineral waters, soft drinks and juices.

The reading is set to be important in calculating how much benefits payments will increase next year, as well as outlining increases in some taxes, such as business rates.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s fall, annual inflation was unchanged in September.

“Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and air fares also falling this month.

“These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays.”

More to follow on this breaking story