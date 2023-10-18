Jump to content

UK inflation in shock pause at 6.7%

The headline consumer prices index measure had been predicted to slow to 6.6%

Alex Ross
Wednesday 18 October 2023 07:38
Comments
Martin Lewis details how Britons can lower their bills ahead of new energy price cap

UK inflation remained at 6.7 per cent in September, according to official figures.

The headline consumer prices index (CPI) measure had been predicted to fall slightly to 6.6 per cent from August by some economists.

However, an easing food and drink price rises is thought to have been offset by higher petrol and diesel prices for motorists.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which confirmed that CPI inflation had remained at 6.7 per cent on Wednesday morning, also said there had been a slowing down in the increase of furniture and household goods compared to a year ago.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices fell by 0.1 per cent from August to September, compared to a rise of 1.1 per cent between the same two month a year ago, the ONS added.

The largest drops in prices came from milk, cheese and eggs, mineral waters, soft drinks and juices.

The reading is set to be important in calculating how much benefits payments will increase next year, as well as outlining increases in some taxes, such as business rates.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s fall, annual inflation was unchanged in September.

“Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and air fares also falling this month.

“These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays.”

More to follow on this breaking story

Comments

