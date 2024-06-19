Inflation drops to Bank of England’s 2% target for first time in almost three years

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inflation has fallen back to the 2 per cent target for the first time in nearly three years in a boost for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s faltering election campaign.

The Office for National Statistics figures show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) dropped to 2 per cent in May, down from 2.3 per cent in April.

The new figure marks the first time inflation has been at the Bank of England’s target since July 2021, before the cost-of-living crisis saw inflation shoot up – at one stage hitting levels not seen for 40 years.

The Bank of England is still unlikely to cut interest rates until August ( PA Wire )

The drop is likely to give a pre-election boost to the Conservatives, with Mr Sunak having been quick to declare victory on inflation already last month despite predictions it was expected to fall sharply as rising energy and food costs subside.

Nevertheless, most economists believe the Bank of England will hold interest rates at 5.25 per cent on Thursday, with the election denting hopes of a reduction before the nation head to the polls on July 4.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the stage was now set for the Bank of England to cautiously cut interest rates the following month.

Hailing a move towards “a more benign inflationary environment”, CBI principal economist Martin Sartorius said: “However, many will still be feeling the pinch due to the level of prices being far higher than in previous years, particularly for food and energy bills.

“Today’s data sets the stage for the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates in August, in line with our latest forecast’s expectations. However, rate-setters will still need to weigh the fall in headline inflation against signs that domestic price pressures, such as elevated pay growth, are proving slower to come down.

“This means that they are likely to move cautiously beyond August to avoid putting further upward pressure on inflation, especially as the growth outlook improves at home and geopolitical tensions remain heightened.”

Speaking as his party languishes in the polls, cabinet minister Mel Stride claimed to Times Radio that the “very significant” inflation news would allow the Tories to “bear down on taxes”.

But he evaded questions about top businesspeople including Phones4U billionaire John Caudwell abandoning the Conservatives for Labour, stressing that inflation “is very good for business, it’s very good for growth, it’s good for people’s living standards”.

And Trades Union Congress general secretary Paul Nowak warned the fall in inflation cannot disguise “the worst period for living standards in modern times”, with prices rising more quickly in the past three years than is typical over an entire decade.

“Ministers can try to rewrite history all they like,” said Mr Nowak, adding: “Food and energy bills have surged. Rents and mortgages have skyrocketed. And real wages are still worth less than in 2008. Working people have paid the price for this government’s failure with household debt also increasing at record levels.”

Suren Thiru, of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, warned that “inflation’s trajectory may get bumpier after the election with the higher National Living Wage and low labour supply likely to increase the upward pressure on prices, even though another fall in energy bills is coming in July”.

He added: “Despite this landmark fall in inflation, concerns over both underlying price pressures and changing policy in the run-up to a general election means a June interest rate cut is almost certainly off the table.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...