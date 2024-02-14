How inflation has hit your shopping basket

Inflation held steady last month as food prices fell for the first time in two-and-a-half years, official figures have shown.
A slowing of inflation among many everyday food and drink items, including cheese and rice, has helped offset an acceleration in inflation for energy prices to keep the overall rate unchanged.
There have been sharp slowdowns in the average price of coffee, which rose by just 0.8% in the year to January 2024 compared with a jump of 11.9% in the year to December 2023; for sauces and herbs (up by 11.5% in January compared with 18.4% in December); frozen vegetables (up 11.5% compared with 16.2%); and mineral water (up 10.7% compared with 14.2%).
Other products have seen a more modest slowdown, including cheese (up 2.5% in the year to January, compared with 5.1% in the year to December), margarine and other vegetable fats (up 0.2% compared with 2.2%), rice (up 6.4% compared with 7.9%), and tea (up 10.6% compared with 11.3%).
However, inflation is still accelerating for a small number of groceries.
The average price of pasta and couscous was up 10.8% in the year to January compared with a rise of 6.6% in the year to December, while fruit and vegetable juices were up 12.2% compared with 10.4%, according to Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Two food staples have also seen inflation quicken: eggs, up 7.2% in January compared with a rise of 6.8% in December, and yoghurt, up 9.9% compared with 8.6%.
Meanwhile, a handful of products are continuing to record negative inflation – in other words, prices are falling year on year.
The average price of whole milk was down 10.0% year on year in January, a slightly smaller fall than the drop of 11.0% in December.
Similarly the average cost of butter fell by 7.8% year on year, a smaller drop than the 8.4% decrease in December.
Low-fat milk was down 6.1% in the year to January, the same as in the year to December, while jams, marmalades and honey were down 1.1%, a slightly steeper fall than the drop of 0.9% recorded in December.
