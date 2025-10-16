‘Not realistic nor achievable’: Readers slam government’s failed insulation scheme
Thousands of homeowners are set to be worse off, and our community has shared stories of damp, mould, and dangerous insulation caused by the government’s Energy Company Obligation scheme
A government-backed scheme to fit homes with external wall insulation has left thousands of households worse off, with many experiencing damp, mould, and other serious issues.
The National Audit Office found almost all homes fitted under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme are facing major issues and need major repairs due to poor oversight.
Independent readers criticised the scheme, arguing that older UK housing is often unsuitable for such retrofits. Some even suggested the country needs a complete refresh of its housing stock rather than doubling down on “dangerous” modifications.
While some acknowledged that new builds now meet higher insulation standards, others argued Britain overvalues older properties at the expense of safety and efficiency.
Many emphasised that insulation alone cannot solve issues such as condensation, urging households to combine ventilation, heating, and lifestyle changes.
Many also felt that the inadequate work backed by the scheme was an inevitable consequence of favouring large, distant contractors over local tradesmen, leaving smaller firms excluded and households with limited support if problems arise.
Several readers blamed civil service incompetence, saying officials must be held accountable to prevent repeated failures.
Here’s what you had to say:
Condensation requires more than insulation
Insulation on its own is not the answer. To avoid condensation and mould growth, adequate heating and ventilation must be provided too, along with a change in lifestyle. Windows must be opened when bathing, showering, or cooking. Clothes should not be dried indoors, and the home should be properly aired once a day. I know this always results in long faces and excuses from householders, but it is the only way to combat condensation and mould growth in homes.
Fur-Q
The structure of the schemes need to be changed
This scheme, like most government schemes of the sort, cannot be accessed by the smaller (and therefore more local) tradesmen. This is probably not important in London, where most civil servants believe the population lives, but out in the sticks it means that anyone in Cumbria, Durham, or Northumberland can only be serviced by firms based in Newcastle. If I were spending my own money, I would never use such a company, whatever their reputation, because it is more important to have a local base to contact in case of trouble. The structure of the schemes needs to be fundamentally changed to be fully supportive of the local building industry.
Morphaniel
Goals not realistic
This is a result of the desired result not being realistic nor achievable. Just because old housing is not suited to heat-loss reduction doesn't mean it can be retro-adapted. A lack of awareness on the part of those who set these goals. They should be publicly named as an example to future governments. McCluskey seems to have put his head on the block.
Geoff Allibone
Perhaps we need new housing
Honestly, if so many homes have been made worse or dangerous because of these works, instead of assuming every installer is an incompetent cowboy, maybe UK homes just do not work with this type of work and should be pulled down and replaced with new housing. Obviously, this could not happen overnight, but plans should be put in place immediately to refresh our housing stock.
daysocks
Civil service incompetence
Another example of civil service incompetence. We really need a fundamental change that enables prosecution of officials as they do in the US. All that will happen is another enquiry where lawyers get rich, and no one is held accountable. From Grenfell to grooming gangs to the Post Office again and again, we are let down and lives ruined by public officials.
JSMill88
Mess
What a mess. I know people who’re still waiting on problems caused by cavity wall insulation being remedied. So God knows how long this mess will take to rectify. Works are not being properly supervised or inspected.
Sweetswing
New builds
We have neglected installing proper insulation for far too long. It should surely be installed as standard on all new builds, and we should install solar panels on all south-facing roofs in new houses.
49niner
Level older properties
We do have decent insulation standards on new builds, and solar panels must be fitted on all new build homes by 2027. Part of Britain's problem is that we fetishise older properties on spurious "heritage" grounds when we should be levelling them and starting over. Once upon a time, "slum clearance" was seen as a desirable objective.
SteveHill
Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.
