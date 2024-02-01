Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Interest rates remain frozen for the fourth time in a row as hawkish officials continue trying to flush above-target inflation out of the economy.

Bank of England policy chiefs on Thursday voted to keep the base rate at a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent despite inflation trending downwards.

Inflation has been gradually decreasing in recent months but remains above the Bank’s target of 2 per cent. In its latest update on Thursday, the Bank also said it now expects inflation to temporarily return to below 2 per cent by the summer as energy prices fall.

Officials at the UK central bank were accused by some of acting too slowly to tackle inflation when it spiralled into double-digit figures in 2022 and so will be keen to ensure the danger has passed before cutting rates.

Interest rates determine how high the cost of borrowing money is, or how high the rewards of saving are. They can also impact the cost of mortgages, which have begun to come down recently after soaring in response to the hike in interest rates, with city analysts expecting cuts to the base rate later this year.

The Bank’s latest decision on interest rates comes after inflation unexpectedly ticked up slightly to 4 per cent in December, from 3.9 per cent in November, driven by rising tobacco and alcohol prices.

Although inflation increased slightly it has been trending downwards for months and remains well below the 11.1 per cent peak recorded in October 2022.

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs said it expects the Bank to start cutting the base rate from 5.25 per cent from May – meaning a quicker-than-expected fall in borrowing costs.

Some economists predict the rate could fall as low as 3 per cent by the end of 2024, driving optimism in the market.

The Bank of England expects said it expects inflation to hit 2 per cent in the second quarter of this year as energy prices put downward pressure on the figure.

But it warned the victory against its inflation target would only be temporary and inflation was actually likely to rise again after.

After that it will take until the fourth quarter of 2026 for inflation to consistently return to the 2 per cent target, the Bank said.

That is a year later than it had previously forecast.

It means that while inflation appears to be falling faster than previously thought, it will also stick around for longer than the Bank anticipated in its forecast in November.

It was the fourth consecutive time that the Bank opted to keep interest rates unchanged but one member of its monetary policy committee did vote for a cut.

Swati Dhingra argued that inflation is already on “a firm downward trajectory” and the Bank risked slashing rates too quickly later if it did not start cutting now.

It was the first time for almost four years that anyone on the committee has voted for a cut, although as a whole it voted to keep rates unchanged.

But two members of the committee also voted to increase rates, from 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent saying that wages are still increasing faster than previously expected.

The remaining six members voted to keep rates unchanged.

More follows on this breaking news story....