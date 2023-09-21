Interest rates stay the same in surprise move by Bank of England

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at 5.25% for the first time in almost two years, amid concerns over the wider UK economy.

In a close decision, policymakers said they had opted to keep the base rate, which influences how much families need to pay to borrow money, at 5.25%, rather than raise it to 5.5%, which some economists were expecting.

Officials still left the door open to further rises in the future, promising to “take the decisions necessary” to return inflation to normal levels.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: “Inflation has fallen a lot in recent months and we think it will continue to do so. That’s welcome news. But there is no room for complacency.

“We need to be sure inflation returns to normal and we will continue to take the decisions necessary to do just that.”

It comes after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Wednesday that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 6.7 per cent in August, down from 6.8 per cent in July, the lowest rate since February last year.

The figure came as a surprise to economists and is likely to have also taken policymakers at the BoE by surprise as well.

Earlier in the month, Mr Bailey said that recent rises in fuel prices probably meant that inflation would “tick up” in August.

It is the first time since November 2021 that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has met without deciding to raise interest rates.

Since then, the base rate was increased in 14 consecutive meetings, taking it from 0.1% to 5.25% as the BoE attempted to put a lid on runaway inflation.

Many had expected this week’s meeting to bring the 15th straight rise, and it almost did. Four of the nine-person MPC voted to raise rates to 5.5%.

The MPC also downgraded its forecast for the UK’s economy on Thursday. It now expects gross domestic product (GDP) to rise just 0.1% in the third quarter of this year, compared with the 0.4% rise it forecast in August.

