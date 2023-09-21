UK interest rates stay at 5.25% in surprise move by Bank of England

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bank of England (BoE) has kept interest rates on hold at 5.25% for the first time in almost two years, sparing mortgage holders further pain with increased borrowing costs.

In a close decision, the BoE’s monetary policy committee decided to keep the base rate, rather than raise it to 5.5%, which some economists and investors were expecting.

It is the first time since November 2021 that the BoE has left rates stable after 14 consecutive consecutive increases, as it attemped to put a lid on runaway inflation.

However, officials still left the door open to further rises in the future, promising to “take the decisions necessary” to return inflation to a level of 2%.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: “Inflation has fallen a lot in recent months and we think it will continue to do so. That’s welcome news. But there is no room for complacency.

“We need to be sure inflation returns to normal and we will continue to take the decisions necessary to do just that.”

BoE policymakers downgraded its forecast for the UK’s economy and it now expects gross domestic product (GDP) to rise just 0.1% in the third quarter of this year. This is compared with the 0.4% rise it forecast in August.

A drop is inflation on Wednesday from 6.7% in August, down from, 6.8% in July, appears to have convinced the BoE to keep the rate the same.

The Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey said there is “no room for complacency” (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The figure came as a surprise to economists and policymakers at the BoE, with money markets then split on if the rates would go up or stay the same. Earlier in the month, Mr Bailey said that recent rises in fuel prices probably meant that inflation would “tick up” in August.

Economists have broadly welcomed the pause in interest rates, with some saying they think this will be the peak of borrowing costs.

Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, said the pause in interest rates was “welcome” but that the rates are already “too high and starting to bite.”

“The UK economy shrank in July, the Bank has downgraded its growth forecast for this quarter, and the labour market has clearly started to turn downward.

“The Bank is worried about rising pay which is being driven by the financial sector. Yet it’s another group of people who are likely to pay the price of a recession - those in insecure employment or struggling with housing costs.

“Meanwhile, sharply rising rents and the risk of another energy price spike this winter highlight the need for the government to do more to keep inflation in check, and not just rely on the Bank of England.”

Capital Economics. Chief UK economist Paul Dales, said: “The surprise decision by the Bank of England to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25pc today probably means that rates are already at their peak.

“We think rates will stay at this peak of 5.25pc for longer than the Fed, the ECB and investors expect, but that when rates are cut in late 2024 they will be reduced further and faster than widely expected.”

There was some relief for hard-pressed morgage holders who may now see improved fixed-rate offers from lenders.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, said: “The good news for borrowers is that the cost of borrowing is expected to stabilise with the Bank rate; although we don’t anticipate mortgage rates will return to the low levels seen in recent years.

“Nonetheless, we expect a positive response from buyers, who are now able to make financial decisions based on greater certainty that the cost of borrowing won’t increase much further.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We are starting to see the tide turn against high inflation, but we will continue to do what we can to help households struggling with mortgage payments.

“Now is the time to see the job through. We are on track to halve inflation this year and sticking to our plan is the only way to bring interest and mortgage rates down.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said inflation still remains high and those on fixed-rate mortgages are still paying on average, more than £220 a month.

“Britain has been left worse off after 13 years of economic chaos and instability under the Conservatives,” she said.

“Households coming off fixed-rate mortgages will be paying an average of £220 more a month and inflation remains high because of the Conservatives’ disastrous mini-budget.

“Labour’s plan for the economy is about returning stability and boosting growth so we can cut household bills, create better-paid jobs and make working people in all parts of the country better-off.”