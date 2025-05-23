Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

International Paper: Company to close five UK sites with hundreds of jobs at risk

The company has confirmed that consultations with employees and unions are currently underway

Anna Wise
Friday 23 May 2025 10:13 BST
Comments
International Paper said it needs to become more efficient and respond to the changing needs of its customers amid “tough trading conditions for the industry”
International Paper said it needs to become more efficient and respond to the changing needs of its customers amid “tough trading conditions for the industry” (PA Archive)

US packaging giant International Paper has unveiled plans to shutter five UK sites, placing approximately 300 jobs in jeopardy.

This move follows the company's acquisition of DS Smith and comes amid challenging market conditions.

The company cited the need for increased efficiency and responsiveness to evolving customer demands in a "tough trading" environment. A strategic review of its UK operations has led to the proposed closures, though the specific locations remain undisclosed.

Beyond the closures, International Paper intends to relocate one site, reduce another to a five-day operational week (from its current seven-day schedule), and implement minor staff reductions at two further locations.

These changes are anticipated to impact around 300 roles by the year's end. The company has confirmed that consultations with employees and unions are currently underway.

About 300 roles are expected to be affected by the proposals, which are set to come into effect by the end of the year
About 300 roles are expected to be affected by the proposals, which are set to come into effect by the end of the year (PA Media)

The Memphis-based company makes sustainable packaging and paper and employs about 65,000 staff in more than 30 countries.

At the beginning of the year, it bought UK-based rival DS Smith in a deal worth £5.8 billion, creating one of the world’s largest packaging manufacturers.

It followed a tougher stretch for the sector, which had seen packaging demand boom during the Covid years thanks to soaring online sales, before unwinding following the pandemic and as surging inflation squeezed consumer demand.

International Paper made a net loss of 105 million US dollars (£77.9 million) in the first three months of 2025, swinging from a 56 million dollar (£41.5 million) profit the prior year – which it said reflected restructuring charges from the closure of a containerboard mill in Louisiana in the US.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in