US packaging giant International Paper has unveiled plans to shutter five UK sites, placing approximately 300 jobs in jeopardy.
This move follows the company's acquisition of DS Smith and comes amid challenging market conditions.
The company cited the need for increased efficiency and responsiveness to evolving customer demands in a "tough trading" environment. A strategic review of its UK operations has led to the proposed closures, though the specific locations remain undisclosed.
Beyond the closures, International Paper intends to relocate one site, reduce another to a five-day operational week (from its current seven-day schedule), and implement minor staff reductions at two further locations.
These changes are anticipated to impact around 300 roles by the year's end. The company has confirmed that consultations with employees and unions are currently underway.
The Memphis-based company makes sustainable packaging and paper and employs about 65,000 staff in more than 30 countries.
At the beginning of the year, it bought UK-based rival DS Smith in a deal worth £5.8 billion, creating one of the world’s largest packaging manufacturers.
It followed a tougher stretch for the sector, which had seen packaging demand boom during the Covid years thanks to soaring online sales, before unwinding following the pandemic and as surging inflation squeezed consumer demand.
International Paper made a net loss of 105 million US dollars (£77.9 million) in the first three months of 2025, swinging from a 56 million dollar (£41.5 million) profit the prior year – which it said reflected restructuring charges from the closure of a containerboard mill in Louisiana in the US.
