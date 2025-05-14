Double stabbing suspect shot by armed police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man suspected of a double stabbing has been shot by armed police.

Officers were called to a report that a man and a woman had been stabbed in the Tobruk Road area of Huyton, near Liverpool, at 4.25pm on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

Armed response officers attended and the suspect was shot by officers, the force confirmed.

The suspect has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The man and woman who were assaulted have also been taken to hospital where their condition is described as serious but stable, officers said.

Police said an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident and the road was cordoned off.

Officers remained at the scene and were carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.

The force said it has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard procedure in these circumstances, and added that the watchdog has begun its independent investigation.

Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said: “I know that people who live in this area of Huyton and the wider communities of Merseyside will be shocked by this incident.

“We are still in the very early stages of investigating and part of our initial inquiries will be to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“In the meantime, I want to reassure the public that Merseyside Police is committed to keeping our communities safe and we take all reports of incidents involving weapons extremely seriously.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else. All three people have been taken to hospital to be assessed for their various injuries.

“The IOPC will now conduct an independent investigation and we will be co-operating fully with their investigation in the coming days and weeks.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have begun an investigation into an incident where a person has been shot by Merseyside Police in Huyton.

“After being notified by the force, we declared an independent investigation shortly before 7pm.

“We have sent investigators to attend the police post incident procedures to begin gathering evidence this evening.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages and no further information is available at this time.”