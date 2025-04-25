Man shot dead by police may have called 999 claiming there was a gunman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police at a railway station may have called officers claiming there was a gunman, a watchdog has said.

David Joyce, 38, was shot at close range by an armed officer at Milton Keynes railway station on April 1 after police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun.

An investigation into his death by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has linked Mr Joyce to a mobile number that had called 999 to report a gunman at the station.

The call handler rang back after the caller hung up and spoke to the same man who said the male gunman was acting suspiciously and “definitely” had a gun, the IOPC said.

Records show the mobile phone number used to make the 999 call had been used to call police before and was linked to Mr Joyce, according to the watchdog.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage shows Mr Joyce making a phone call at the time same time the 999 call to police was made, the IOPC said.

Mr Joyce, who lived in Milton Keynes but was originally from Galway in the Republic of Ireland, was armed with a steak knife with a 12cm blade, when he ran at two officers, the watchdog said.

He was then shot at close range by a Thames Valley Police officer from the armed response unit who were first on the scene.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “We again extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of David Joyce and all those affected by this incident.

“We continue to keep his family informed of our progress.

“Our investigators are working hard to piece together the circumstances leading up to Mr Joyce being shot by a police officer and have already carried out a significant amount of inquiries.

The IOPC said they have taken accounts from the officers involved, gathered a large amount of CCTV from inside and outside the station and obtained the officer’s body-worn video and police vehicle dashcam footage.

The watchdog has also completed house-to-house inquiries at nearby properties and taken statements from members of the public who witnessed the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing while all officers who attended the incident remain as witnesses as there is no indication any of them may have committed a criminal office or breached police professional standards of behaviour, the IOPC added.

An inquest into Mr Joyce’s death was opened and adjourned at Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court on Thursday April 10, with a full hearing to follow after the investigation concludes, the watchdog added.

The preliminary cause of death given was a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.