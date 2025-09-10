Watchdog launches probe after man dies in custody after being tasered by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died in custody after being tasered by officers.

On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had launched the probe after the 23-year-old died in hospital while in police custody in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The man, who is not being named by the IOPC out of respect for his family’s wishes, called police in the early hours of August 22 threatening to harm himself and others, according to the watchdog.

After arriving at the scene, police found the man harming himself before two officers discharged their tasers once and were able to restrain him, the IOPC said.

The man had taken drugs prior to his arrest by Thames Valley Police officers and later suffered seizures, the watchdog added.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where officers remained with him and used leg restraints after he became agitated and made threats to them.

Throughout the day, the 23-year-old’s condition deteriorated and, despite medical treatment, he died that afternoon in hospital, the IOPC said.

According to the watchdog, a post-mortem examination was held on Friday August 29 but the preliminary cause of death has not been established.

The IOPC said it is awaiting the results of further tests.

An inquest into the death was opened and adjourned until February 10 next year.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death.

“We have spoken with his family to explain our role and have advised them of the next steps.

“It’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances when someone has died while in the custody of police and we will ensure the man’s family are kept informed as our investigation progresses.”

The watchdog said its investigators are reviewing body-worn footage from police along with statements from the officers, who are all currently being treated as witnesses.