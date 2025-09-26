Police watchdog staff comments on Nottingham stabbings inquiry ‘inhumane’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police watchdog staff who described an inquiry into the 2023 Nottingham stabbings as “politically motivated” are “disrespectful and inhumane”, the mother of one of the victims has said.

Investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are said to have told Leicestershire Police officers who failed to arrest Valdo Calocane a month before he killed three people that their disciplinary case was “being driven by the families of the victims”.

The officers have made a complaint about the conduct of the IOPC investigators who interviewed them initially, it has been reported.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, were fatally stabbed as was 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates.

Emma Webber, Mr Webber’s mother, said the comments made her feel “pure horror”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “This bombshell that the officers themselves have now made a formal complaint with regards to their investigation and interviews in the investigation itself, it’s just mind-blowing.

“It’s indicative of the whole sorry, terrible, tragic mess and the car crash of our institutions.

“How disrespectful and inhumane is that, you know? To think that it is politically driven.

“We just want the truth and people that just didn’t do their jobs properly or failed or were neglectful, they must be held to account.

“I don’t trust anyone, I don’t trust the IOPC. I have no faith in them as a body to do the jobs properly.

“At the heart of this we’ve lost our child, and it’s entirely preventable.”

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s father Dr Sanjoy Kumar called for Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to explain why the IOPC’s director general has not been sacked.

“The people who police, the police, need policing. So what, we need an investigative body to investigate the investigative body? This is getting slightly silly,” he told Times Radio.

“If (the IOPC director general) truly had coaxed the officers into knowing that all that they were going to get is a bit of a slap on the wrists, and this kind of level of practically corruption had gone on at the IOPC senior levels, why hasn’t this person been sacked?”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We are aware of allegations made about IOPC staff by Leicestershire Police officers who are subjects of an IOPC investigation.

“The allegations involved comments alleged to have been made about that investigation.

“We are treating this matter extremely seriously and have commissioned an external party to investigate them alongside other complaints about the investigation made by the families of the victims.

“We will continue to provide the families with regular updates as these matters progress.”