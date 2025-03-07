Police watchdog reopens probe into Nottingham killer’s previous assaults

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police watchdog has reopened its investigation into previous assaults by Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane after representations from the murdered victims’ families.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously prepared a report which concluded that officers failed to properly investigate an assault on warehouse workers by Calocane which could have stopped his murder spree a month later.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates were killed by Calocane in June 2023.

On Friday, the IOPC said it will reinvestigate whether Calocane’s previous history and an outstanding arrest warrant were seen by officers before the investigation was closed down.

The report’s findings, seen by the PA news agency, led to a misconduct meeting being arranged rather than a more serious misconduct hearing for three Leicestershire Police officers, meaning they would have faced a maximum of a final written warning.

Calocane was reported to have punched a man in the face and pushed a woman over at a warehouse in Kegworth on May 5 2023, a month before he killed his three victims.

In a statement, IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “For a matter to be reopened by the IOPC it has to meet one or more criteria including significant new information coming to light that requires further investigation.

“That applies in this case and after careful consideration of this new information we are carrying out further inquiries in respect of what officers actually saw on police systems about Calocane, and in particular an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“Those who are closely impacted by our decision, including the bereaved families and the officers involved, have been notified and we will complete this work as quickly as possible.

“Any decision on the disciplinary outcome of our investigation will only be made once the new evidence and the results of these inquiries have been analysed.”

The families of Ms O’Malley-Kumar, Mr Webber and Mr Coates released a statement through Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, who said they “welcome” the decision to reopen the investigation.

Mr Hudgell said: “We have repeatedly raised serious concerns over a lack of thoroughness, which in our view made this investigation insufficient and incomplete.

“Any other outcome than what has been announced today would have been perverse.

“Sadly, it is another example of how the victims’ families and their legal team are having to fight every step of the way for what they want.

“All they want is a complete and thorough investigation, full transparency and, ultimately, accountability.

“They, and we, will challenge every matter which falls short of achieving these key outcomes.”

Mr Hudgell said the families looked forward to meeting Mr Campbell to discuss the next steps.

He added: “The families have instructed us to request that a new team commence the reopened investigation.

“They have little or no faith in the quality of the current members of IOPC personnel managing this investigation.”