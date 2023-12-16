Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are searching a river for a missing man who was dropped off by work colleagues after a Christmas Party before vanishing.

Julian De Bono, 63, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning on Yarmouth Road heading towards London Road in Ipswich to continue his night.

Police divers are expected to scour the River Gipping on Saturday with officers using “drones, small craft on the water and physically entering the water” to find the “popular” father.

Friend Franstine Jones said Julian is a “friendly guy” and they are “worried”.

Julian De Bono vanished in Ipswich in the early hours of Sunday 10 December (Suffolk Police)

She told the BBC: “He’s always laughing, he’s very approachable.”

She added his friends were “very, very worried” and concerned about his silence.

“It’s unusual for someone like Julian, who is well known, to not hear anything from him - despite people calling him either through social media or the phone.

“Everyone wants to support the family, I feel for the family at the moment and I just hope everything ends up positively.

“If anybody has got any information let the police know, no matter how little it is, it might be that final bit in the puzzle that makes sense.”

He was dropped off by a taxi on Lloyd’s Avenue at around 12.30am on 10 December and was seen still in that area at around 12.37am.

Julian is described as black, around 6ft 1ins tall and of a slim build. He has a receding hair line, with a trimmed grey and black beard, and was last seen wearing a white, partially see-through shirt, with cherry red trousers and high shine black shoes.

Chief Inspector Richard Burton said: “We are extremely concerned for Julian and police activity including searches continue as we attempt to locate him.

“We have been working with Julian’s family and keeping them up to date with our efforts so far and this will continue.

“Once again we would ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small you may think it is, to please contact us so that we can look into this further.”

As searches continue for Julian, officers are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.