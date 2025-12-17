Latest search for Disappeared teenager Columba McVeigh ends without success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest search for a teenager abducted, killed and secretly buried by the IRA 50 years ago has ended without success.

Columba McVeigh, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was 19 when he was disappeared by the republican group in 1975.

A number of searches have taken place by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) at the remote Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan close to the Irish border.

The ICLVR said it still believes the information it was given that Mr McVeigh’s body is there was given in good faith.

Lead Investigator Eamonn Henry described “devastating” news for the McVeigh family just weeks after the 50th anniversary of his disappearance.

“Our hearts go out to them,” he said.

“Everyone involved in the search including the ICLVR investigators, the forensic archaeologists and the contractors who operate the machinery are bitterly disappointed and share the frustration of the McVeigh family that yet another search of the bog has ended in this way.

“Over 26 acres of Bragan Bog have now been searched and while we continue to believe that the information we are working on has been given in good faith clearly there is still something missing.”

He added: “I can assure the McVeigh family and the other families of the Disappeared who give them invaluable support that the commission remains fully committed to finding Columba and we will not rest until his remains are returned and he receives the Christian burial that he has been denied for far too long.”

The ICLVR has recovered the bodies of 11 of the 17 men and women who were disappeared by paramilitaries during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Those still to be found also include former monk Joe Lynskey, soldier Robert Nairac and Co Armagh man Seamus Maguire.

The ICLVR has renewed its appeal for information to help find them.

It said all information which it receives is treated in the strictest confidence.

The ICLVR can be contacted by telephone on +353 1 602 8655, by email to Secretary@iclvr.ie or by post to ICLVR PO Box 10827.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn expressed his regret.

“I am deeply saddened that, in spite of the substantial efforts of the commission, the remains of Columba have not been located at Bragan Bog,” he said.

“Having visited the site last month, I want to acknowledge the diligence and determination of the commission to locate Columba since the first search at Bragan Bog was conducted in 1999, as well as the investigators, forensic archaeologists and the search teams for their painstaking and sensitive work.

“Today, my thoughts are with the family of Columba who have endured this unimaginable burden for so many years, and who only recently marked the 50th anniversary of his death.

“The UK Government remains committed to the work of the ICLVR. I call on anyone with information that could help the recovery of the remains of those still missing to pass that information to the commission as soon as possible.”

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said he was “disappointed” the search did not result in the discovery of Mr McVeigh’s remains.

Mr O’Callaghan said: “I hoped that Columba McVeigh’s family would finally have the solace of being able to lay him to rest.”

He added: “I want to acknowledge the unwavering determination of the commission to locate Columba since the first search at Bragan Bog was conducted in 1999.

“I would also like to thank the National Parks and Wildlife Service for its assistance in the preparation of this search.

“Today, my sympathies are with Columba’s family who have lived with this uncertainty for so many years but have done so much to keep Columba in our collective thoughts.”

Mr O’Callaghan appealed for anyone with information on any of the remaining Disappeared cases to share it with the commission.