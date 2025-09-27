Detained British couple’s health deteriorating in Iran, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a British couple detained in Iran have said their health is deteriorating in prison.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were taken into custody in January during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage.

The couple, of East Sussex, deny the allegations.

Lindsay has been on a drip in prison and Craig has had several bouts of illness, according to their family.

Lindsay’s son Joe Bennett told BBC News: “There are real concerns around my mum and Craig’s health.

“Craig is constantly ill, multiple rounds of stomach bugs, flu, dental problems, without the correct medical care.

“It’s to my understanding that my mum was on a drip last week, unsure as to why, but obviously very, very concerning for us as a family.”

The couple face court on Saturday in Iran and the family said it is “deeply worrying” that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) appear not to have been kept informed.

They were “suddenly whisked” to a courtroom in the country’s capital Tehran last month, but relatives said they still have “no news on what happened”.

The FCDO warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.

A spokeswoman said previously: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”