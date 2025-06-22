‘Urgent’ need for de-escalation after US strikes on Iran – Irish deputy premier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “urgent” de-escalation is needed in the Middle East, the Irish foreign affairs minister said after the US struck nuclear sites in Iran.

Simon Harris said a “dangerous” escalation between Iran and Israel is more real and more likely than ever before.

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s deputy premier, said staff from the Irish embassy in Tehran left the country on Friday, and that he is being updated on Irish peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East following military action by the United States on three nuclear facilities in Iran overnight,” Mr Harris said.

“The risk of an extremely dangerous spiral of escalation in relation to Iran and Israel is now more real and more likely than ever before.

“There is an urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy. This has been the focus of my engagement with EU partners and countries in the region since this current crisis began. It will remain Ireland’s priority in the hours and days ahead.”

Mr Harris said Ireland and Europe are “fully united in the clear view” that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

“The way to address this was always through a negotiated solution. Any alternative to that is simply too dangerous for civilians, for the Middle East region and for global security.”

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency’s statement on Sunday is “a stark reminder of these dangers”.

He added: “While there is no initial reporting of any increase in off-site radiation levels as a result of overnight developments, it is a warning as to how easily that could change should further escalation occur, and the disaster that could pose.

“Together with my EU counterparts, we will in the coming hours and days discuss and review the latest developments and consider the next steps Europe can usefully play to support de-escalation.”