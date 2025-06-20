Viking-age jar found by metal detectorist to go on display for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Viking-age rock crystal jar previously owned by a bishop which was part of a hoard found by a metal detectorist is to go on public display for the first time later this year.

The jar is part of the Galloway Hoard, a collection of objects from Ireland, the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms, and as far away as Asia.

It was buried near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway around 900AD, where it remained until it was discovered by a metal detectorist in 2014.

The jar is due to go on display at Kirkcudbright Galleries on November 8, near where it was discovered.

The 5cm high jar resembles an ornate perfume bottle and is decorated in gold filigree.

It is thought to have had an ecclesiastical function within the Catholic Church, as the gold inscription written on the jar says “Bishop Hyguald had me made”.

Due to gaps in church records in the 9th century, finding out who Bishop Hyguald was has proved difficult for researchers, but they have concluded he was most likely a Northumbrian bishop.

Dumfries and Galloway was previously part of the medieval kingdom of Northumbria.

A further translation of an Old English runic inscription from the arm ring in the Galloway Hoard has been proposed, describing a portion of the hoard as “the community’s wealth”.

The jar, found wrapped in linen, was carefully unwrapped over a number of months in order not to damage the item, meaning it is only now available for display.

Martin Goldberg from National Museums Scotland said: “The rock crystal jar is one of the highlight objects from the Galloway Hoard.

“From the beautiful rock crystal itself, originally carved in the form of a classical Corinthian column two thousand years ago, to the incredibly intricate gold decoration added hundreds of years later and including a clear inscription identifying its owner, this one object exemplifies the complex, connected and historic nature of the Galloway Hoard.

“The jar was the subject of international attention when we first revealed the inscription, and it’s great to be able to put it on display it for the first time in Kirkcudbright.”

Maureen Johnstone, chairwoman of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s education, skills and community wellbeing committee, added: “We are excited to see this important and unique object in Kirkcudbright.

“Dumfries and Galloway Council is very proud of the ongoing partnership with National Museums Scotland which has already produced two superb exhibitions at Kirkcudbright Galleries.

“I have no doubt the rock crystal jar will be a fascinating exhibit, I am looking forward to it.”

The Viking Age hoard was acquired by National Museums Scotland in 2017 with the support of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund, and the Scottish Government, as well as a major public fundraising campaign.