Independent
Ireland’s hottest temperature for almost three years recorded

A temperature of 29.6C was recorded in Mount Dillon on Friday.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Friday 20 June 2025 20:56 BST
County Mayo saw hot weather on Friday with temperatures of more than 28C (Alamy/PA)
County Mayo saw hot weather on Friday with temperatures of more than 28C (Alamy/PA)

Ireland’s hottest temperature for almost three years was recorded in Co Roscommon on Friday.

The heat reached 29.6C in Mount Dillon making it the hottest temperature of the year and the hottest June since 2018, Irish forecaster Met Eireann said.

A temperature of 27C was recorded at the same location on Thursday.

Temperatures of 28.9C was recorded in Finner, Co Donegal; 28.7C in Markree, Co Sligo and 28.5C in both Claremorris, Co Mayo and Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Meteorologist Mark Bowe said the north west got “the lion’s share” of the warm temperatures on Friday.

More unsettled weather will follow, he said, with both showers and sunshine in the coming days.

