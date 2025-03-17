St Patrick’s Day celebrations start at dawn in city with ‘most authentic’ link

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

St Patrick’s Day celebrations will start at dawn in the city which claims the “most authentic connection” with Ireland’s national saint.

The day is being celebrated across the world with the US city of Chicago even continuing the tradition of dyeing its river green for the occasion, however an Armagh guide explained why the city’s connection is so strong.

Now known as the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland, Armagh’s ties to Patrick stretch back to 445AD when he founded that first church.

The site, now home to St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, was once part of the land known as the Hill of the Sallows, which belonged to local chieftain Daire mac Fiachna, who initially refused Patrick’s request but later granted it to him – an act which is described as laying the foundations of Ireland’s Christian heritage.

Today, less than half a mile away, on a neighbouring hill, stands Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral, making Armagh the only city in the world with two cathedrals bearing his name.

This connection is honoured annually through Armagh’s Home of St Patrick Festival, a week-long celebration of music, art, and theatre that has already drawn thousands to the region.

On Monday, events were starting at dawn at the Navan Centre and Fort which hosted the Dawn Light, an event which will transport attendees back to the 5th century, through drama and live music, to witness Patrick’s fateful encounter with Chieftain Daire.

The festivities also include a colourful and musical parade later in the day.

Donna Fox, a registered Blue Badge Level 4 guide, leads guided walking tours exploring why Patrick chose Armagh as the centre of his mission.

She insisted that Patrick’s roots remain firmly in Armagh.

“Many don’t realise that without Armagh, the island’s connection to its patron saint may not be what it is today,” she said.

“At a time when Ireland was a land of wooden structures, Patrick’s decision to build in stone was a statement – one of strength, permanence and intent.

“He recognised that securing a foothold in Ard Mhacha, a royal stronghold, was crucial to successfully spreading Christianity across Ireland.”

Ms Fox also has some of the lesser known tales about Patrick in her repertoire.

“According to local legend, when St Patrick attempted to build a church near present-day Newtownhamilton, his efforts were repeatedly thwarted by an unruly bull,” she said.

“Frustrated, he cast the animal from Carrigatuke Mountain in the townland of Armagh-Breague. Where it landed, a standing stone – now known as The Bull’s Stone – remains as a quirky reminder of his resolve.”

Sara McGeary, tourism manager at Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council, said the city remains a key destination for those wanting to explore Patrick’s life and impact all year round.

This includes with the Pilgrim’s Walk, an 82-mile trail beginning at the Navan Centre in Armagh and ending at Down Cathedral, where St Patrick is buried.

“St Patrick’s legacy isn’t confined to just one day in March,” she said.

“Armagh, with its rich heritage, continues to inspire visitors from around the world who seek to understand the true origins of Ireland’s patron saint and experience the place where his story began.

“Through attractions like St Patrick’s Cathedrals and Navan Centre and Fort, we aim to connect visitors to the landscapes and landmarks associated with Patrick’s mission.

“We are very proud to share our unique place in his story with the world – his influence permeates everything in our city, from the architecture to local culture.”