Ireland will not take part in Eurovision if Israel participates, RTE announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 if Israel participates, broadcaster RTE has announced.

The Irish broadcaster said a final decision on participation would be made when the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) makes its decision.

But it added that Ireland’s participation would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza”.

A spokesperson for Eurovision said it was up to each state to decide if it wanted to take part in the contest.

An RTE statement said that at the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union in July, “a number of EBU members raised concerns about the participation of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest”.

It added: “RTE wishes to thank the EBU for the extensive consultation process that was initiated on foot of that meeting, and the extension of the option to withdraw from participation without penalty to December.

“It is RTE’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made.”

The statement added: “RTE feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.

“RTE is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

Eurovision director Martin Green said: “We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We are still consulting with all EBU members to gather views on how we manage participation and geopolitical tensions around the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Broadcasters have until mid-December to confirm if they wish to take part in next year’s event in Vienna.

“It is up to each member to decide if they want to take part in the contest and we would respect any decision broadcasters make.”

Ireland has won Eurovision seven times, the joint most of any country along with Sweden. Its last win was in 1996.

The 70th anniversary edition of the contest is due to take place in Vienna, Austria, in May after Austrian entry JJ won with his song Wasted Love in Basel, Switzerland, earlier this year.

Ireland was represented by Emmy in Basel, with the song Laika Party.

There has been growing controversy about Israel’s participation in Eurovision with protests in host cities in the last two years.