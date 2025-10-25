Counting to begin in Ireland’s presidential election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counting is to begin on Saturday to reveal who the Irish public have voted to be their next president.

The choice is between left-wing independent Catherine Connolly, former Cabinet minister Heather Humphreys and ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin, who withdrew from campaigning three weeks ago.

The winner will replace Michael D Higgins, a popular poet and former arts minister, who has served the maximum two terms in office.

Voting slips will be counted by hand from 9am at 31 count centres, representing 43 electoral constituencies, across the country.

Ireland uses a system of transferable votes in elections but – with only three candidates on the ballot – there can only be a maximum of two counts.

If the gap between Ms Humphreys and Ms Connolly cannot be bridged by Mr Gavin’s votes, the 10th president will be declared after one count.

Although it is possible the outcome of the election will be clear by the afternoon, the final result will only be officially declared by presidential returning officer, Barry Ryan, once all 43 constituencies have completed their counting.

In the weeks before polling day, several opinion polls put Ms Connolly ahead of Ms Humphreys by some margin but the turnout is expected to be crucial to the final result.

The turnout in the 2018 presidential election, where there were six candidates, was 44%.

On Friday, Ms Connolly cast her vote in a primary school in Claddagh, Co Galway, after going for a swim that morning.

She took time after casting her vote to examine students’ essays about the presidency that were pinned to the wall and take her elderly aunt, who was in a wheelchair, into the polling station before cycling home.

Ms Humphreys cast her vote in Newbliss, Co Monaghan, with her daughter Eva and her one-year-old granddaughter Charlotte.

The third presidential candidate, Jim Gavin, created the shock moment of the election when he withdrew from campaigning in response to the emergence of a 16-year-old dispute with a former tenant.

The ex-army pilot, 54, who was best known for his role as the manager of Dublin’s record-breaking Gaelic football team, which won five successive All-Ireland Championships, withdrew from the race three weeks before polling day.

It came after a former tenant, deputy editor of the Sunday World Niall Donald, claimed he tried to recover 3,300 euros in overpaid rent from Mr Gavin.

Mr Gavin said he had made a mistake “not in keeping with my character” and repaid the money after his withdrawal.

The dramatic move has had serious implications for the Fianna Fail party, who selected him as their candidate, and for its party leader, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who championed Mr Gavin.

It also had an effect on the election count as his late withdrawal meant there was not enough time to legally remove his name from the ballot paper.

In the hypothetical scenario where he garnered the most votes, he would still be elected as president.

The president of Ireland is a largely ceremonial role which involves hosting other heads of state at the president’s official residence, Aras an Uachtarain in the Phoenix Park, and other diplomatic and civic engagements.

The Irish president must also consider whether legislation passed by the parliament complies with the constitution, and if they believe it does not, in consultation with the Council of State, they can refer it to the Supreme Court.

In recent years, the Irish presidency has become a more political role.

During his tenure, Michael D Higgins has said that Ireland’s housing crisis is “our great, great failure”, that the UN is “losing credibility”, and said in 2021 that the Irish state must “urgently meet the needs of”, and address the concerns of, the survivors of mother and baby homes.