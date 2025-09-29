Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency services respond to fatal incident in Co Louth

A person has died amid a ‘serious incident’ in the northeast.

Cillian Sherlock
Monday 29 September 2025 11:54 BST
Emergency services responded to the incident on Monday morning (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency services responded to the incident on Monday morning (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Gardai are responding to a “serious incident” in the northeast of Ireland which is understood to involve at least one fatality.

Members of the emergency services in the Republic were called to the incident in Co Louth on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said it is “currently responding to a serious ongoing incident”.

The response to the incident was in its early stages before midday on Monday.

Gardai were at the scene as part of their response.

A garda spokesperson said: “No further information is available at this time.”

