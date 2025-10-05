Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Power restoration work spills over into Monday across Ireland

Approximately 2,600 properties were still without power across the island of Ireland on Sunday night.

Cillian Sherlock
Sunday 05 October 2025 21:41 BST
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Approximately 2,600 properties were still without power across the island of Ireland on Sunday night as the Storm Amy clean-up continued.

That number was made up of 2,500 properties in the Republic of Ireland and around 100 in Northern Ireland.

At the peak, the storm caused a loss of supply to hundreds of thousands of people.

Alex Houston, NIE Networks operations manager, said: “The last remaining customers will be reconnected tomorrow and crews are being redirected to those areas to ensure that happens.

“We would like to thank those impacted for their patience while our crews worked through the damage caused by the high winds.

“I would also like to thank our teams and contracting partners who once again stepped up and worked long hours over the weekend to ensure power could be restored as quickly as possible.”

