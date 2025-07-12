Loyalist bonfire on site with asbestos lit despite warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eleventh night bonfires have been lit across Northern Ireland, including one on a site in Belfast with asbestos despite warnings.

Effigies of the Irish rap group Kneecap topped a different bonfire in south Belfast, while there was condemnation at the placing of Irish flags and sectarian slogans on other pyres in loyalist neighbourhoods.

Elsewhere, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also tackled a gorse blaze in the Belfast Hills off the Ballyutoag Road.

The bonfire at Meridi Street, off the Donegall Road in south Belfast, had been the focus of warnings, political rows and legal challenges throughout the week.

Earlier on Friday, Stormont Environment Minister Andrew Muir urged that the bonfire on a site that contains asbestos and is also close to an electricity sub-station, which powers two major hospitals in the city, not be lit.

However it was lit as planned late on Friday while hundreds of other bonfires were also set alight in the July 11 tradition ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

Another bonfire nearby at Roden Street was topped with effigies of Kneecap, as well as a sign written in the Irish language.

A bonfire in Eastvale Avenue in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, features the group on a poster with the wording “Kill Your Local Kneecap”, seemingly in response to a clip that emerged from a gig in 2023, which appeared to show a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

There was also criticism of the placing of Irish flags and sectarian slogans on a number of bonfires including one in the Highfield area of west Belfast.

A small number of bonfires were lit on Thursday night, including the controversial pyre in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, which had been widely criticised by political representatives and church leaders after it was topped with an effigy of migrants in a boat.

In a statement released ahead of the fire being lit, the PSNI said they were investigating a hate incident in relation to the fire.

The boat on top of the bonfire contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets.

Below the boat were several placards, one saying: “Stop the boats”, and another saying: “Veterans before refugees”.