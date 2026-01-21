Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation after bomb unit called to Donald Trump’s Irish resort

The Amgen Irish Open is to be played at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in September.

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare (Niall Carson/PA)
A security alert at US President Donald Trump’s Irish golf resort has been lifted after a suspicions package was deemed safe.

A cordon was put in place at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, over the incident.

The Irish police service An Garda Siochana and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the incident.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “The package was subsequently deemed safe and the cordon has been lifted.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Mr Trump’s son Eric recently visited the resort.

The 2026 Amgen Irish Open is to be played at the resort between September 10 and 13.

