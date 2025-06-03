Captain of MV Matthew carrying 2.2 tonnes of cocaine ‘feared for his life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired marine engineer who was captain of the MV Matthew while it was carrying more than 2.2 tonnes of cocaine claimed that he feared for his life and his family if he did not follow instructions, a court has heard.

Iranian Soheil Jelveh, 51, said there was an element of fear on board the vessel, and admitted he was aware that the consignment on the ship was not “spare parts”.

He said that he was captain in name but he had to follow orders like everyone else.

The non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin was told on Tuesday that he was in fear of being killed and that his family, who were in Dubai, would also be killed.

The court was also told that a number of the crew were hired by a transnational organised crime group for the operation.

Jelveh is one of seven men charged with offences arising from the seizure of 2.25 tonnes of cocaine with an estimated value of more than 157 million euros (£132 million), which was on board the ship the MV Matthew, a Panamanian-registered bulk carrier.

Ukrainians Mykhailo Gavryk, and Vitaliy Vlasoi, both 32; Iranians Jelveh and Saeid Hassani, 39; Filipino Harold Estoesta, 31, and Dutch national Cumali Ozgen, 49, all pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply on board the MV Mathew between 24 and 26 September 2023.

Ukrainian national Vitaliy Lapa, aged 62, with an address at Rudenka, Repina Str in Berdyansk, pleaded guilty to attempting to possess cocaine for sale or supply between 21 and 25 September 2023.

Jamie Harbron, aged 31, of South Avenue, Billingham in the UK, also pleaded guilty that on a date between September 21 and September 25, 2023, both dates inclusive, he attempted to have cocaine in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply, an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Detective Superintendent Keith Halley told the court in Dublin that messages sent to crew members of the MV Matthew told them to consider moving the bags containing drugs on to a lifeboat and then release it into the sea as Irish authorities got closer to the vessel.

The court heard that Ozgen, who was described in court by his barrister Brendan Grehan as having a lack of sea experience, was to go into the lifeboat with 22 tonnes of drugs in “one of the worst storms”.

Six men who were arrested on board ignored instructions from the LE William Butler Yeats naval vessel a number of times.

Detective Halley, who was a Revenue Customs liaison for Irish police, gave evidence that the authorities received information about a fishing trawler being used to import drugs, which led to the formation of a joint task force between gardai, the Revenue Customs Service and the Irish Naval Service.

Jelveh, a father of two, claimed he felt violated by people in the “head office” who were not present on the vessel, and that there was a threat over him that was not there in relation to his co-accused.

Jelveh qualified as a maritime engineer in 1997 and worked as a marine engineer until 2008 and moved through the ranks to became first deck officer. He became captain in 2019. He had since retired and was working as a football coach.

Prosecution barrister John Berry SC told the court that the crew had attempted to set the drugs on fire as they attempted to flee Irish authorities and head into the high seas.

Messages discovered in a WhatsApp group, called The Deck Officers, revealed how the crew was instructed to be ready to burn the cargo and head towards Sierra Leone if a helicopter tried to intercept the ship.

The crew were told to “make sure everything is burnt” and to use paint thinner to set the cargo alight.

They were also ordered by people not on board the vessel not to communicate with Irish authorities.

The crew had been ordered by authorities to steer the vessel towards the Irish coast and dock at Cork.

The court heard that they were willing to comply with the instructions, however, they were going full steam ahead to the high seas and were planning on travelling to Sierra Leone.

The court was told that the crew had been making efforts to deter the arrival of the Army Ranger Wing to allow for the removal of the drugs.

Footage and photographs shown to the court revealed there was smoke coming from the lifeboat after an attempt was made to set the drugs alight.

Cans of paint, used to set it on fire, were also found on the life raft.

Detective Halley also told the court today that the people instructing the crew had “immense capabilities, unlimited resources and a global reach”.

He said it became apparent through the message groups that those who were controlling the vessel and sending instructions on what to do were based in Dubai.

They had sent messages instructing the crew to keep going, including reassuring messages like “just relax and this will all be over soon”.

They also gave the wrong information that Irish authorities could not board the vessel.

The sentence hearing is taking place before Ms Justice Melanie Grealy Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

The sentencing hearing continues on Wednesday.