Investigation launched after online threat against Simon Harris and family

The threat was reportedly made on social media over the weekend.

Jonathan McCambridge
Sunday 31 August 2025 21:57 BST
Tanaiste Simon Harris has faced threats (PA)
Tanaiste Simon Harris has faced threats (PA) (PA Wire)

Irish police are investigating a threat made against deputy premier Simon Harris and his family.

It has been reported that the threat was made on social media at the weekend.

Ireland’s Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Mr Harris has received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home where his wife and children live.

Mr Harris has previously said he will not be deterred from doing his job.

Asked about the latest threat, a garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana is currently investigating this matter.”

