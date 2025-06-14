Irish citizens released from detention in Egypt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several Irish citizens who were detained on a march through Egypt to Gaza have been released, Ireland’s deputy premier has confirmed.

Simon Harris also expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran bombarded Israel with hundreds of missiles overnight in retaliation for Israeli strikes on its nuclear bases.

Mr Harris, who is also the Irish foreign affairs minister, held calls with Ireland’s ambassadors to Israel, Iran and Egypt on Saturday morning.

He said he had been briefed on developments and all embassy staff are “safe and well”.

Mr Harris called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy, adding: “This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. I am deeply concerned about the continuing exchange of air attacks between Israel and Iran.”

He also spoke with a politician who has been released from detention in Egypt.

Paul Muphy, a TD (MP) for People Before Profit-Solidarity, had been detained on Friday while attempting to march to the Rafah crossing into Gaza as part of a large demonstration and effort to get aid into the region.

The opposition politician said his phone and passport were confiscated before he and others were put on a bus to Cairo airport, where they believed they would be deported.

Mr Murphy and party representatives urged Mr Harris and the Department of Foreign Affairs to intervene.

All Irish people who were detained have since been released, but some have not had their phones returned.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Murphy said: “We were finally released late last night at airport. Police still have our phones.

“We are back in Cairo and meeting shortly to decide next steps. We’re focused on Israel’s genocide and starvation of Gaza.

“Thanks for your support. Free Palestine.”

Mr Harris said: “I am pleased that following the work of our embassy staff, all Irish people who were detained yesterday in Rafah have been released and have had their passports returned.

“I spoke directly to Deputy Murphy to confirm he and other Irish people have been released from detention, had their passports returned and were receiving consular assistance. The wellbeing and safety of all Irish citizens abroad is always of concern to me and to my department.

“I am aware some Irish citizens have not had their phones returned by the authorities and I have asked our embassy to pursue this.”

Mr Murphy’s partner, councillor Jess Spear, expressed “relief” that the group had been released from detention.

She said: “However, they still want to reach Rafah to try and get humanitarian aid into Gaza. That has been the sole purpose of being in Egypt.

“Paul has appealed to Tanaiste Simon Harris to put pressure on the Egyptian authorities to let the marchers reach Rafah. The situation of the people of Gaza worsens by the day as they suffer starvation imposed by Israel.

“We need to get humanitarian aid to them as quickly as possible.”

Mr Harris said embassies remain in close contact with members of the Irish community to offer assistance, adding that his department is working closely with European counterparts.

“My department continues to advise against all travel to Iran and Israel for Irish citizens.

“Irish citizens in the region are advised to be vigilant and to follow the advice of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place.”