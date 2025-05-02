Pro-Palestine protesters breach perimeter at airport in Co Clare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of pro-Palestinian activists have said three of its members were detained after a Co Clare airport’s perimeter was breached.

The group Palestine Action Eire said three of its activists “entered the airport runway” at Shannon in an attempt to inspect a US military plane.

The airport suspended operations for an hour until 7.30pm.

Palestine Action Eire allege that the Omni Air Boeing 767-300 CRAF that landed at Shannon Airport on Thursday was aiding wars in the Middle East, including Israel and Yemen.

The group said its claims are “contextualised by The Ditch’s investigative reporting”, which it said “confirms that US weapons and military personnel are regularly travelling to the Middle East”, including Israel, via Shannon Airport.

It is prohibited to transport munitions of war on civil aircraft across Irish airspace without an exemption from the transport minister.

News website The Ditch has reported that several flights carrying munitions to weapons manufacturers and contractors in Israel have transited Irish airspace since October 2023.

However, Irish ministers have suggested there is ambiguity on whether certain airlines require permission for their cargo.

The group Palestine Action Eire is demanding that the Government stop allowing flights carrying weapons and military equipment through Irish airspace.

A statement from Palestine Action Eire said the Irish government was “literally fuelling genocide”.

“The government continues to allow troops and weapons through Shannon against the democratic will of the people,” it said.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said normal operations had resumed following an incident which required Gardai assistance.

“The airport suspended operations at 6.30pm and a number of flights were delayed as a result,” it said.

“The situation was promptly addressed by Gardai and operations fully resumed at 7.30pm.”

On March 27, Ireland’s deputy premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris said it was “expressly prohibited” for civil aircraft to carry munitions of war in Irish territory without being granted an exemption.

“In 2023, 2024, and to date in 2025, no applications have been received or exemptions granted for the carriage of munitions of war on civil aircraft to a point in Israel,” he told the Dail parliament.

“Since October 2023, diplomatic clearance has been granted on a small number of occasions for US military aircraft to land in Shannon for the specific purpose of transporting senior officials travelling from the United States to the Middle East.

“Diplomatic clearance is subject to strict conditions, including that the aircraft is unarmed; that it carries no arms, ammunition or explosives; that it does not engage in intelligence gathering; and that the flight in question does not form part of a military exercise or operation.”

The Gardai have been contacted for comment.